Two hospitalized after Downtown Billings fire

Shaelyn Sturdevant, who lives across the street, was one of those neighbors.

She said she could see the orange glow of the fire on the first floor from her living room, along with black smoke emerging from the house’s north-facing windows. Although she wasn’t too familiar with the residents living in the house, she knew at least one resident used an oxygen tank and warned the emergency dispatcher during her call.

Lyons said because of how many people occupied the house, six engines, along with a ladder truck responded to the call. Although that left only one engine on standby for any other emergencies, he estimated that crews entered the house and rescued the first survivor within 45 seconds or less of arriving at the scene.

According to Lyons, the condition of the two people taken to local hospitals is unknown, and no firefighters were injured.

While the damage was limited to one room on the house’s first floor, it will remain closed to its residents while Deputy Fire Marshal Jaime Fender completes his investigation. Lyons said he will be in contact with the Montana American Red Cross to provide housing options and other resources for anyone who has nowhere to stay during that time.