Two hospitalized after Downtown Billings fire

A house in Downtown Billings serving as an apartment complex for several residents caught fire Tuesday night, putting two people in the hospital.
The blaze drew the bulk of the Billings Fire Department’s crews, which managed to contain the fire to the first floor of the house. By 9:00 p.m., they had the fire extinguished. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause.
“What worked to our advantage was that the responding engine companies were able to quickly get to the scene, quickly get to the occupants, quickly get them onto an ambulance and put the fire out all in very short order,” said Battalion Chief Jason Lyons.
Tuesday night’s blaze marked one of several destructive fires that the city’s crews have responded to since the week began. Earlier in the day, firefighters doused the hay on the back of a flatbed truck that caught fire. Two engines also came to a pickup truck in the Heights later in the afternoon that was engulfed in flame.
Lyons said neighbors initially reported seeing flames and smoke billowing from the house located on the 100 block of North 22nd Street.
Shaelyn Sturdevant, who lives across the street, was one of those neighbors.
She said she could see the orange glow of the fire on the first floor from her living room, along with black smoke emerging from the house’s north-facing windows. Although she wasn’t too familiar with the residents living in the house, she knew at least one resident used an oxygen tank and warned the emergency dispatcher during her call.
Lyons said because of how many people occupied the house, six engines, along with a ladder truck responded to the call. Although that left only one engine on standby for any other emergencies, he estimated that crews entered the house and rescued the first survivor within 45 seconds or less of arriving at the scene.
According to Lyons, the condition of the two people taken to local hospitals is unknown, and no firefighters were injured.
While the damage was limited to one room on the house’s first floor, it will remain closed to its residents while Deputy Fire Marshal Jaime Fender completes his investigation. Lyons said he will be in contact with the Montana American Red Cross to provide housing options and other resources for anyone who has nowhere to stay during that time.
Those residents who want to can contact the Montana American Red Cross directly at 1-800-272-6668.
The Billings Police Department is also currently investigating a house fire that occurred in the West End Monday. A 45-year-old Billings resident died of smoke inhalation, and the fire's cause has yet to be announced.
