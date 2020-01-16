A plane that crashed with two people on board was reported at the Big Timber Airport Thursday night, according to the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office.
The plane crash occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday night at the Big Timber Airport located at Highway 298 and Airport Road. Two occupants of the plane emerged from the wreckage and were met with paramedics on scene, according to a social media post by the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office.
Both of the occupants were taken to the Pioneer Medical Center with minor injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office, the Big Timber Volunteer Fire Department and the Sweet Grass County Ambulance Service responded to the scene.