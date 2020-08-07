Two victims ID'd from separate fatal motorcycle crashes near Billings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yellowstone County officials have identified two motorcyclists who died 10 hours apart in separate collisions involving deer outside of Billings.

The first death happened on Aug. 5. The victim, 41-year-old Angela Liming, of Billings, died of blunt force injuries. Her death was ruled accidental, according to Yellowstone County deputy coroner Rich Hoffman.

The second death happened on Aug 6. Frederick Bridge Jr., 50, of Billings, also died of blunt force injuries, Hoffman said. His death also was accidental.

On Wednesday around 9:40 p.m., Liming was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle driven by a 46-year-old Billings man on Interstate 94 near Huntley.

The pair collided with a deer on the westbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 10 and both people were ejected from the motorcycle. Neither were wearing a helmet, according to MHP.

Early morning Thursday at about 5:20 a.m. the second fatal crash happened. Bridge was riding westbound on Interstate 90 east of Billings when he collided with a deer, MHP Trooper Barry Mitchell said at the scene on Thursday.

The motorcyclist did have a helmet on his bike, but it was unclear whether he was wearing it, Mitchell said. Bystanders at the wreck attempted to administer CPR on Bridge.

The two deaths marked the 110th and 111th fatal crashes on Montana roadways, according to MHP.

