Two killed by truck while walking near Wyola Tuesday

Two people were killed early Tuesday morning when a truck struck them on a highway near Wyola.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 41-year old woman from Pryor and a 44-year-old man from Wyola were killed on Highway 451, which serves as a frontage road for I-90 and routes through several towns on the Crow Reservation.

The driver of the truck, a 19-year-old man from Sundance, Wyoming, told officers he did not see the people before striking them while traveling northbound just south of Wyola in a silver Ford pickup truck.

Both pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the highway patrol. Alcohol or drug use were not believed to be a factor for the driver.

It's unclear if anyone was detained or if local authorities are investigating the deaths as a criminal matter.

