Two killed, one wounded in shooting on South 37th Street

Billings Police responded to a crashed vehicle early Tuesday morning and found two men shot dead.

A third man was found with severe trauma to his neck, also apparently shot. He was taken to a Billings hospital, police said in a tweet.

Police responded to a report of a crashed pickup truck on the 300 block of South 37th Street a little after 3 a.m., according to a statement from Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley. They found two of the men inside the truck unresponsive and not breathing, and they were later pronounced dead at the scene. Both have yet to be identified, but "appear to be in their 20s," Wooley wrote.

The third man was identified as a 22-year-old from Billings. Wooley did not specify the nature of his injuries, but did write that they were not consistent with those normally sustained in a vehicle crash.

The two men's bodies laid next to a red Nissan pickup truck that had crashed into a tree on the 300 block of South 37th for several hours. Bullet holes could be seen in the driver's side window and door of the crashed truck. Police cordoned off the area around the scene and searched nearby streets.