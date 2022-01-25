Two killed, one wounded in south Billings shooting

Billings Police on Tuesday continued their investigation into the shooting death of two men, and the critical injury of a third.
Police responded early Tuesday morning to an accident and found two men shot dead. The third man was found with a severe neck injury and taken to a Billings hospital, police said in a tweet.
Police responded to a report of a crashed pickup truck on the 300 block of South 37th Street a little after 3 a.m., according to a statement from Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley. They found two of the men inside the truck unresponsive and not breathing, and they were later pronounced dead at the scene. Both have yet to be identified, but "appear to be in their 20s," Wooley wrote.
The third man was identified as a 22-year-old from Billings. Wooley did not specify the nature of his injuries, but did say they were not consistent with those normally sustained in a vehicle crash.
The two men's bodies lay for several hours next to a red Nissan pickup truck that had crashed into a tree on the 300 block of South 37th. Bullet holes could be seen in the driver's side window and door of the crashed truck. Police cordoned off the area around the scene and searched nearby streets.
While the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, Wooley wrote in his Tuesday morning statement that initial evidence suggests that a fight broke out inside the pickup truck prior to the crash. Officers are not searching for anyone else connected to the shooting, and no arrests have been made.
The rolling shooting is the latest in a series of high-profile violent crimes in the city. Billings police are still investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in the Heights earlier this month. As of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been made in connection to that homicide, which occurred in the early hours of Jan. 16. Later that same week, a man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting on the South Side.
A Billings Police officer was placed on administrative leave after a fight broke out between off-duty officers and two men at a casino on Grand Avenue. A Yellowstone County deputy was injured by a possible bullet fragment during the melee, and a man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he wrecked a car driving away from the scene. The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation has been tasked with determining the cause of the fight.
The rise in violent crime in Billings and Yellowstone County has garnered the attention of both local and state authorities. Gov. Greg Gianforte held a roundtable discussion in Billings Jan. 21 centered on improving public safety in the area. The overcrowding of the Yellowstone County Detention Center dominated the conversation.