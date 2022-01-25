Two killed, one wounded in south Billings shooting

Billings Police on Tuesday continued their investigation into the shooting death of two men, and the critical injury of a third.

Police responded early Tuesday morning to an accident and found two men shot dead. The third man was found with a severe neck injury and taken to a Billings hospital, police said in a tweet.

Police responded to a report of a crashed pickup truck on the 300 block of South 37th Street a little after 3 a.m., according to a statement from Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley. They found two of the men inside the truck unresponsive and not breathing, and they were later pronounced dead at the scene. Both have yet to be identified, but "appear to be in their 20s," Wooley wrote.

The third man was identified as a 22-year-old from Billings. Wooley did not specify the nature of his injuries, but did say they were not consistent with those normally sustained in a vehicle crash.

The two men's bodies lay for several hours next to a red Nissan pickup truck that had crashed into a tree on the 300 block of South 37th. Bullet holes could be seen in the driver's side window and door of the crashed truck. Police cordoned off the area around the scene and searched nearby streets.