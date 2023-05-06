A man was killed and two children injured Friday in a rollover crash outside of Pryor, one of two fatal wrecks in Southeastern Montana in the past day.

Emergency crews pronounced the 31-year-old Pryor man dead at the scene, according to a statement from Montana Highway Patrol. A boy and a girl traveling with the man, ages 8 and 7, respectively, were hospitalized.

The man was driving an SUV northbound on Pryor Gap Road on Friday afternoon, MHP said. Near St. Charles Mission School, about two miles south of Pryor, he came to a curve in the road and the SUV overturned. The driver, who according to MHP was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the SUV. First responders transported the two children, who were wearing seat belts, to a Billings hospital.

Speeding is suspected to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation. The road was also wet from rainfall in the region.

Later that same day, a crash on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation killed a man and sent a woman to the hospital.

The man was driving east on U.S. Highway 212 in a Ford Coupe, MHP said. When he reached the roundabout in Lame Deer, the car went off the road as it rounded the curve. The coupe overturned, and its 52-year-old driver was killed. A woman traveling with the man was taken to an Indian Health Services hospital. Neither of them, according to MHP, were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. While MHP is still investigating the cause of the rollover, alcohol is suspected to be a factor.