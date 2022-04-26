Two men arraigned in Yellowstone County on child rape charges

Two men were arraigned Tuesday in Yellowstone County District Court in separate cases alleging child sex abuse.

Gary Richard Jones, a 31-year-old from Billings, pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual intercourse without consent. Prosecutors allege that Jones sexually assaulted a child under the age of ten over the course of a year.

Jones allegedly sexually abused the child starting in August 2020, and continued to do so on several occasions until the following August, according to charging documents. The charge against Jones followed an investigation by the Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County child advocates and a medical examiner.

District Judge Jessica Fehr set Jones’ bail at $150,000. He is currently in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility, and appeared in court via teleconference. Should he be released on bail, Fehr also required that Jones be monitored by GPS and refrain from any contact with the victim or the victim’s family, who currently have a restraining order against Jones.

Also appearing for arraignment via teleconference from YCDF was Adam Michael Seery, a 22-year-old man charged with 40 sex crimes in Yellowstone County.

Seery allegedly confessed to raping a girl under the age of 16 over a period of several years in Billings and Colorado, the Gazette previously reported. He made his confession to police in Phoenix in November 2021 after waiving his Miranda rights and the right to counsel. The charges against Seery include sexual intercourse without consent, child sex abuse and felonious sexual assault.

County prosecutors requested that Seery’s bail be set at $300,000. Judge Fehr, noting both the gravity of the allegations against Seery and his living outside of Billings might make him flight risk, set his bail at $750,000.

Should he make bail, Fehr required Seery also be monitored by GPS and not have any contact with anyone under the age of 18. When asked where he would stay upon his release, Seery said he’d live with his parents in Colorado. Fehr required that Seery get approval from the court before going to his parents’ home.

In Montana, a conviction for sexual intercourse without consent can result in a maximum penalty of life in prison or at least four years to 100 years and a $50,000 fine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 5

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.