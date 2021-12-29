Two men arrested after shooting in Billings

Two men are in custody facing charges after a shooting in Billings on Tuesday evening that wounded a man.
Richard Arlen Mayer, 54, was charged with felony assault with a weapon in Yellowstone County District Court after Billings police responded to shots fired at the 4100 block of King Avenue East. They found a man in an alley near an apartment complex with gunshot wounds to his ribs and left wrist, according to court documents.
A second man, Robert James Robbins, was charged with tampering with witnesses and evidence. Charging documents allege the 57-year-old told a roommate he needed to tell police that they were inside the apartment throughout the day of the shooting.
An officer accompanied the survivor of the shooting, whose wounds were non-life threatening, to the hospital. The victim told the officer he was followed by Mayer and Robbins when he drove to a property on Tuesday. When he got out of his vehicle, documents say, the two men attacked him with pepper spray and beat him. He said he remembered hearing Mayer threatening to shoot him before hearing a “loud bang” and feeling a pain in his wrist. The survivor then drove home to his apartment and asked his girlfriend to call the police.
During a subsequent search of a homeless camp on South Frontage Road, officers found a gold Chevy Impala beneath tarps and blankets alleged to have been parked earlier where the shooting occurred. Inside the Chevy, they found a paper cup with what looked like a bullet hole through it.
While police searched the area of the shooting, SWAT was called to the apartment where Mayer and Robbins were staying on King Avenue East. Before SWAT arrived, both men came out of their apartment and were detained along with their roommate.
Mayer was upset with the shooting survivor over an apparent affair, charging documents say, and both he and Robbins told their roommate they were going to follow the man on the day of the shooting. When they returned, Robbins allegedly told the roommate that the police might come, and he needed to tell them that Robbins had been in the apartment all day. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
If convicted of assault with a weapon, Mayer could face up to 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Robbins faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, and a potential $50,000 fine as well. The arraignment for both men will be held Dec. 30.