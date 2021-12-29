Two men arrested after shooting in Billings

Two men are in custody facing charges after a shooting in Billings on Tuesday evening that wounded a man.

Richard Arlen Mayer, 54, was charged with felony assault with a weapon in Yellowstone County District Court after Billings police responded to shots fired at the 4100 block of King Avenue East. They found a man in an alley near an apartment complex with gunshot wounds to his ribs and left wrist, according to court documents.

A second man, Robert James Robbins, was charged with tampering with witnesses and evidence. Charging documents allege the 57-year-old told a roommate he needed to tell police that they were inside the apartment throughout the day of the shooting.

An officer accompanied the survivor of the shooting, whose wounds were non-life threatening, to the hospital. The victim told the officer he was followed by Mayer and Robbins when he drove to a property on Tuesday. When he got out of his vehicle, documents say, the two men attacked him with pepper spray and beat him. He said he remembered hearing Mayer threatening to shoot him before hearing a “loud bang” and feeling a pain in his wrist. The survivor then drove home to his apartment and asked his girlfriend to call the police.