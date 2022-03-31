Two men caught in pedo sting plead guilty

Two Billings men caught in a pedophile sting last autumn pleaded guilty to child sex abuse charges this week.

Abraham Francis Leroy Montez and Danny Allen Haydal admitted to counts of sexual abuse of children in Yellowstone County District Court on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. They are the first guilty pleas of nine men charged in early November with responding to ads promoting sex with children.

Montez, 39, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of sexual abuse of children after reaching a plea agreement with county prosecutors. He was charged with the single count after chatting with a person online whom he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, the Gazette previously reported. The conversation followed Montez answering an online ad for child rape in exchange for money. A search warrant issued by Judge Ashley Harada for his phone and his home led to his arrest and subsequent charge.

At his change of plea hearing, Montez admitted to sending a sexually explicit photo of himself to someone he thought was an underage girl for the purpose of enticing her into sex. The penalty for the sexual abuse of children in Montana can be up to 100 years in prison. Yellowstone County prosecutors will recommend that Montez be sentenced to 20 years in Montana State Prison.

Haydal, 64, similarly reached an agreement with prosecutors and changed his plea Thursday. Haydal began an online corresponding with an FBI agent posing as a man offering his two daughters for sex in early October, court documents say. He asked the undercover agent several times if there would be a charge for sex acts with the two children.

They arranged to meet with Haydal in later that same month. Haydal drove to a Billings public park, and asked the agent to come to the park with the two girls. Law enforcement placed him under arrest, and Haydal was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children soon after.

In early March, the charges against Haydal mounted to 11 felonies. The additional counts came after investigators received a search warrant for Haydal’s phone. They allegedly found child sex abuse material, including actual and computer generated images of child rape and bestiality, court documents say. Haydal pleaded not guilty to all counts at his arraignment March 4.

Haydal pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of children. He admitted to traveling in Montana to meet with two children he believed to be 10 and six years old to engage in sexual conduct. The other nine counts of sexual abuse of children will be dismissed at his sentencing, per the agreement that he reached with county prosecutors.

Prosecutors recommended that Haydal be sentenced to 100 years in MSP for both counts, with those sentences to run concurrently. Sixty five of those years would be suspended, according to the state’s recommendation, and Haydal would not be eligible for parole for 25 years.

Montez and Haydal will be required to complete sex offender treatment while imprisoned. Should they be released, they will also have to register as sex offenders. The two are currently scheduled to be sentenced May 9.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.