Two men charged in connection with two Billings casino robberies

Two men pleaded not guilty Thursday to allegations they robbed two Billings casinos.

Mason Joseph Prudhomme, 31, and Falken Magnus Brown, 24, have been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with multiple counts of robbery. County prosecutors alleged Prudhomme robbed the Maverick and Fire and Ice casinos earlier this month, while Brown drove the getaway car in both instances.

Billings police responded to a robbery at the Maverick Casino on 14th Street West on May 8, according to charging documents filed in district court. A casino employee told police that a man had walked into the casino earlier wearing a black hoodie, shorts and a white face mask. The man handed the employee a note, which read, "Stay calm, I have a gun, quietly hand me your cash and I will not hurt you,” court documents said.

The employee handed money to the man, who then left the casino and ran south toward First National Pawn. Security footage recovered from a nearby local business at about the same time as the alleged robbery showed a man passing by dressed in shorts and a black hoodie.

Later that same day, police responded to another robbery at the Fire and Ice Casino on Grand Avenue. An employee told investigators that a man in shorts, a black sweatshirt and a white face mask had robbed the casino. The employee also received a note saying to stay calm, to give the man all of the money in the casino and that the man had a gun. When the employee tried to negotiate with the man, he started crying, court documents say. He left the casino with about $100, and ran west.

A fingerprint technician with the Billings Police Department processed both notes, charging documents say, and allegedly found prints that matched with Prudhomme.

Police received a tip that Brown may have been involved in the robberies a little over a week after their investigation began. Officers located Brown’s vehicle May 17. An officer drove up to the Honda Civic, which was driving in reverse. The Honda apparently backed into the front of the police vehicle before stopping, according to court documents. The driver of the Honda was identified as Brown, and he was traveling with Prudhomme.

Police arrested both men, and Brown agreed to let investigators search his Honda. Inside the trunk, they allegedly found a pair of black shorts and a gray hat that matched what the suspect who robbed the two casinos was wearing. Prudhomme denied being involved in the robberies and declined to speak with police.

Brown however agreed to speak with police. Brown, who is scheduled to go to trial in June for previous robbery charges, told officers he had spoken with Prudhomme about places he’d robbed in 2021. Brown and Prudhomme have a substance use disorder, court documents said, and Brown told police the two robberies were a “joint effort,” with Prudhomme walking into the casinos and fleeing in the Honda Civic with Brown at the wheel.

They used the money from the first robbery, Brown said, to buy fentanyl pills.

District Court Judge Colette Davies presided over the arraignment for Brown and Prudhomme on Thursday. Prudhomme has been charged with two counts of robbery. Brown is facing two counts of felonious robbery by accountability and one count of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

Davies followed the recommendation of county prosecutors and set their bond at $25,000.

Prudhomme has no previous felony charges, while Brown was charged in November 2021 with two counts of robbery and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs in Yellowstone County. Prosecutors allege that Brown walked into Lucky Lil’s and Bullwackers Lounge and Casino a few days prior. He allegedly passed notes to employees in both casinos demanding money and saying he had a gun. When police apprehended Brown as a suspect, charging documents say, they found a pill suspected to be an illicit narcotic.

Billings police have investigated 46 robberies, 131 burglaries and seven aggravated burglaries from the start of the year through May 10, according to data previously provided by the department. Compared to the same time frame last year, robberies have remained the same, burglaries have dropped by about 15% and aggravated burglaries slightly increased. About a quarter of all robberies committed last year were at gunpoint, according to BPD. For juvenile arrests, shoplifting came second only to tobacco consumption in 2021.

Two teens were arrested earlier this month on suspicion they broke into a West End home armed with pistols and had a brief standoff with a resident before running away. One of the suspects, a 16-year-old boy, pleaded not guilty this week to aggravated burglary and burglary charges.

