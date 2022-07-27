Two men charged with burglarizing Billings guitar shop

A Billings man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to allegations of burglarizing a local guitar shop and meth possession.

Chaz Alan Wilks has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with burglary, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 25-year-old had warrants for previous assault, theft and drugs charges at the time of his arrest Monday. He is one of two men charged in connection to the guitar shop burglary, which occurred over the weekend.

Officers with the Billings Police Department responded to an alarm at a guitar store on Grand Avenue in the early hours of July 23, according to charging documents. No suspects were at the scene, but they found evidence that a door to the shop was pried open. The store’s owner told investigators that more than $15,500 worth of guitars and equipment was stolen. Security footage showed a gray pickup truck leaving the area around the time of the burglary.

Two days later, a Billings detective received a tip that Wilks and a second suspect were involved in the burglary, court documents said. The detective and several other officers went to a residence on the 700 block of Thicket Lane, where Wilks was staying. They saw a pickup truck similar to the one seen in surveillance footage of the burglary parked at the residence. The property owner told officers several unknown people were inside the home, prompting police to enter and clear them out. Police allegedly saw several guitars while emptying the house, and found Wilks hiding in a shower.

Investigators allegedly recovered multiple guitars and one amplifier reported stolen after being granted a search warrant, according to court documents. When they searched the room where Wilks was staying, they also found a bag containing a substance suspected to be meth and several meth pipes.

Wilks allegedly admitted to a Billings detective that he and another man broke into the store on July 23, using a crowbar to bust open a door. He said the two split the stolen merchandise. He is also alleged to have acknowledged there was meth inside his residence, court documents said. The investigation into the burglary is still ongoing.

The second suspect in the robbery, 42-year-old Travis James Silbernagel, was arrested Tuesday. Police found and questioned him at a residence on the 1300 block of Naples Street in the Heights. Silbernagel allegedly admitted to officers he helped Wilks load the stolen guitars, and said he had stashed several guitars in the garage of the residence. An officer found three guitars still in the boxes in the rafters of the garage, court documents said.

Standing Master Laurie Grygiel set Wilks’s bond at $10,000, and he is barred from visiting the Grand Avenue guitar shop while the case is still active. The $10,000 bond will run concurrently to bonds filed against Wilks in several other unresolved cases.

Wilks was arrested in June 2021 after a brief standoff with authorities at a South Side residence. He was subsequently charged with assault with a weapon by accountability and drug possession. He was again arrested about six months later in Columbus on suspicion of shoplifting. He was brought back to Yellowstone County, where prosecutors have filed two counts of theft against Wilks. They allege he stole a Billings U-Haul, which he drove to Columbus.

If convicted of burglary, the most serious allegation, Wilks could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison and face a fine of up to $50,000.

Sibernagel is scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday. County prosecutors have charged him with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit theft, both are felonies. He too had a warrant for his arrest connected to a 2021 burglary charge in Yellowstone County.

BPD has investigated 309 burglary reports so far this year, according to data from the department. Just over a third of those cases were reports of burglaries to businesses. Overall, property crimes, the same as violent crime, are on track to decrease this year after peaking in 2020 and 2021, BPD Chief Rich St. John said at a presentation to the City Council at the start of the month.

There were 640 burglaries reported for all of 2021, according to the latest annual report from BPD, down from the 738 reported the previous year.