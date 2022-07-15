Two men charged with trying to pay for sex with children in Billings

Two men were charged in Yellowstone County District Court this week with attempting to pay for sex with minors.

Yellowstone County prosecutors filed separate charges of child prostitution against Mark Samuel Baker and Andrew James Ricci, alleging both men tried to pay cash for sex with teenage girls in Billings.

Baker, 55, pleaded not guilty to the charge Friday at an arraignment before District Judge Ashley Harada. On July 11, according to court documents, Baker allegedly started messaging someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl through an ad posted online. As they texted each other back and forth over the next two days, Baker said he was “cool with” her age, and agreed to pay $80 to have sex with her.

The two arranged to meet at a location in Billings on July 13. When Baker arrived at that location, he was arrested by law enforcement. Baker refused to give a statement to police, and during a search, investigators allegedly found him carrying $375 in cash, condoms and a hotel key card. He was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility that same day.

Judge Harada set Baker’s bond at $100,000 during his arraignment Friday. Baker, who according to his defense attorney is a resident of Virginia and an employee with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will be required to surrender his passport to the court if he makes bail.

Also on July 11, Ricci allegedly began to message someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl whose number he found in a social media ad. Over the next three days, court documents said, Ricci badgered the girl for pictures and asked if she wanted to meet in person. On July 14, he asked what she was doing. When she responded that she was with a 15-year-old girl, Ricci allegedly again asked to meet with her. He offered first pay $50 then $75 to each girl after he was told the 15-year-old was an escort. Ricci did not specify what exactly he wanted in exchange for the cash, charging documents said, but he allegedly texted he would bring drugs and “party favors” with him.

Later that night, police arrested Ricci when he reached the location where he thought he’d be meeting two teens. He consented to let officers search his vehicle, inside of which investigators allegedly found condoms, sex toys, substances suspected to be amphetamines, erectile dysfunction medication and a gun.

Ricci agreed to speak with police, and during that conversation is alleged to have admitted to all of the text exchanges with the underage girl. The 42-year-old Billings man said he agreed to meet the two girls and pay them $75 in exchange for sex, but he denied that he would have actually gone through with it. He wanted to make sure the older girl was not taking advantage of the 13-year-old, he said, and would have only offered the two a ride. He said the drugs, condoms and sex toys were not intended for the two minors, court documents said.

“A review of the Defendant’s voluminous text messages to the minor female revealed that his default conversation style appeared to be nothing short of degrading, harassing, lewd, and generally repugnant,” prosecutors wrote in charging documents.

Ricci was booked into YCDF on February 14, and is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Monday.

If convicted of prostitution in which the victim is a child, Baker and Ricci could face up to 100 years in prison without the chance for parole or a deferred sentence for the first 25 of those years. Both men have also been charged with an alternative count of attempted prostitution, a felony which comes with similar consequences in terms of possible prison time.

The FBI and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigations which lead to the arrests and eventual charges filed against Baker and Ricci.