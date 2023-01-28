 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert breaking

Two men hospitalized after shooting near West High School

  • 0
Cook Avenue shooting

Members of the Billings Police Department work at the scene of a shooting in the alleyway behind the 2000 block of Cook Avenue in Billings on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Two men went to the hospital Saturday with gunshot wounds after a shooting near West High School.

Cook Avenue shooting

Members of the Billings Police Department work at the scene of a shooting in the alleyway behind the 2000 block of Cook Avenue in Billings on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The shooting occurred in the alleyway outside of a home on the 2000 block of Cook Avenue, Billings Police Department Ben Milam wrote in a statement posted to social media. 

Cook Avenue shooting

Members of the Billings Police Department work at the scene of a shooting in the alleyway behind the 2000 block of Cook Avenue in Billings on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Officers responded to Cook Avenue around 12:30 after receiving a report of an attempted robbery that resulted in gunfire. Two suspects in the alleged robbery, according to Milam, were shot, and there were no other injuries. 

Cook Avenue shooting

Members of the Billings Police Department work at the scene of a shooting in the alleyway behind the 2000 block of Cook Avenue in Billings on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Cook Avenue shooting

Members of the Billings Police Department work at the scene of a shooting in the alleyway behind the 2000 block of Cook Avenue in Billings on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The shooter has been identified, and the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. While the alleyway where gunfire erupted has been closed for BPD investigators, no roadways have been shut down. 

A report of gunfire Jan. 23 resulted in a standoff between police and a man in a car parked in the Heights. Dillon James Mehling was subsequently charged with possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia after police allegedly found him carrying just over 15 grams of meth following his arrest Tuesday.

0 Comments
2
1
1
0
2

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News