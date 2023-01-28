Two men hospitalized after shooting near West High School

Two men went to the hospital Saturday with gunshot wounds after a shooting near West High School.

The shooting occurred in the alleyway outside of a home on the 2000 block of Cook Avenue, Billings Police Department Ben Milam wrote in a statement posted to social media.

Officers responded to Cook Avenue around 12:30 after receiving a report of an attempted robbery that resulted in gunfire. Two suspects in the alleged robbery, according to Milam, were shot, and there were no other injuries.

The shooter has been identified, and the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. While the alleyway where gunfire erupted has been closed for BPD investigators, no roadways have been shut down.

