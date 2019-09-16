Two men were reported as walking away from the downtown Alpha House Men's Prerelease Center on Saturday and Sunday, and arrest warrants have been issues.
Both men have been placed on escape status by the Montana Department of Corrections.
McCrea Schurman, 30, walked away from the downtown facility around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to a press release from Alternatives Inc., which owns and operates the center.
Schurman has been in Alpha House since June, and was sentenced for criminal possession of dangerous drugs out of Cascade County in April 2017.
He is described as white a while male, 5-foot, 9-inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.
A day later another man was reported as walking away from the prerelease center.
Rusty Castro, 24, walked away on Sunday around 6 p.m. Castro is described as Native American, 5-foot, 11-inches and weighing 223 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball Cap, white T-shirt with a wolf on it, blue basketball shorts and blue Converse shoes.
He was sentenced for assault with a weapon in Yellowstone County in January. He's been at Alpha House since June.
Members of the public are advised not to approach Schurman or Castro, but should report to local law enforcement with information on the men.