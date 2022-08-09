Two people killed in Billings crashes last week identified

Two people killed last week in separate crashes in Billings have been identified.

Tara Janet Sinkler and Dustin Blair Jolliffe died Aug. 4 and 5, respectively, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman said Tuesday. At least six people have been killed while driving in and around Billings so far this summer, the majority of whom were riding motorcycles.

Sinkler, 39, was driving a Honda SUV on Airport Road just east of the 27th Street roundabout on Aug. 4, Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said in an email. Lennick said according to witnesses, a Chevy Suburban crossed the center line and struck Sinkler’s Honda. First responders pronounced Sinkler, a mother of three, dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevy was taken to the hospital.

The Billings Police Department is leading the investigation into the crash, and BPD crash investigators closed off Airport Road from the roundabout of North 27th Street to Main Street for about eight hours while they gathered evidence. Lennick said there is no information at this time on whether alcohol, drugs or speed are suspected to be factors in the crash.

Jolliffe, 35, died when his motorcycle crashed into a tree at Peach Tree Road and Overland Avenue on Aug. 5. Emergency crews transported Jolliffe to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a BPD statement posted to social media. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck, which remains under investigation by BPD.

Since mid-June of this year, fatal crashes have killed at least six people in Billings. Four of those people were riding motorcycles. Prior to the crash Aug. 5, a 34-year-old Billings man died last month at Molt Road and Master Boulevard when an allegedly drunk driver drove into the path of his motorcycle. Kevin Roy Welter, 40, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence in connection to the crash. In June, two men on motorcycles died in separate crashes over the span of two days.