Two people killed in separate wrecks Monday identified

Two people who died in separate wrecks Monday night in Yellowstone County have been identified.
The woman who died Monday night in a wreck at South 72nd Street West and Laurel Airport Road was Marie Golden, 49, from Billings, the Yellowstone County Coroner's office said Thursday morning.
Golden was sitting on the back of a motorcycle that was stopped and facing east at a stop sign at the intersection of 72nd and Laurel Airport Road at about 9:39 p.m. A Chevrolet Impala slammed into the back of the motorcycle, killing Golden and sending the motorcycle's driver to the hospital.
The driver of the Impala left the wreck before authorities arrived, and Montana Highway Patrol investigators are still working to find and contact the person.
Roughly 30 minutes before Golden was killed, an accident on westbound I-94 killed Toby Drennan, 47, from Billings, according to the Yellowstone County Coroner's office.
The wreck happened when one pickup westbound in the left lane tried to pass another pickup in the right lane, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. Both vehicles went off the roadway, rolling multiple times, killing Drennan.
