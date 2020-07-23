Two people killed in separate wrecks Monday identified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people who died in separate wrecks Monday night in Yellowstone County have been identified.

The woman who died Monday night in a wreck at South 72nd Street West and Laurel Airport Road was Marie Golden, 49, from Billings, the Yellowstone County Coroner's office said Thursday morning.

Golden was sitting on the back of a motorcycle that was stopped and facing east at a stop sign at the intersection of 72nd and Laurel Airport Road at about 9:39 p.m. A Chevrolet Impala slammed into the back of the motorcycle, killing Golden and sending the motorcycle's driver to the hospital.