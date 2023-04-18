Two people were killed and three injured in a rollover crash between Billings and Roundup on Monday.

The three people hurt in the crash were children whose ages ranged from 4 to 7, according to a statement from Montana Highway Patrol. Emergency crews transported all three to local hospitals.

The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 87, near Signal Mountain. The five were traveling south in a Dodge pickup truck. For an unknown reason, according to MHP, the truck went off the left side of the road and struck the guardrail. The truck overturned and rolled several hundred feet down an embankment.

The driver, a 43-year-old man, and another adult passenger, a 35-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both men were from Roundup. The 43-year-old was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, while the 35-year-old was not, MHP stated. Two children, girls ages 6 and 7, were taken to Roundup Memorial Healthcare. One child, a 4-year-old boy, went to the Billings Clinic for emergency care. All three were wearing seat belts.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, but speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors, according to MHP. The truck crashed Monday evening, and the road conditions were bare and dry.

At least 35 people have died on Montana’s roads so far this year, according to data from the Montana Department of Transportation. About a third of those deaths have been due to intoxicated driving.