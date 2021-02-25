 Skip to main content
Two red pandas moving to ZooMontana next month
Red Panda

Pabu the Prince of Pounce

 Photo courtesy Oregon Zoo
Duli, a red panda at ZooMontana will have two new red pandas to share his home with in early March.
 
In an post on Facebook, the zoo announced that Pabu the Prince of Pounce and his mother Mei Mei will be moving to ZooMontana from their current home at Oregon Zoo.
 
"This move is crucial for Pabu as he continues to grow up, as he's too old to live in the same place as his father but still too young to be independent of this mother," the zoo said in the post.
 
ZooMontana lost Daisy and Taylor, two of their red pandas, to old age in 2020.

Upon arriving at ZooMontana, Pabu and Mei Mei will undergo a 30-day quarantine period before joining Duli in their outdoor habitat.
