Two sentenced for child endangerment after Crow girl's body found

Two women have been sentenced for child endangerment after a girl who had been missing for more than a year was found dead in February on the Crow Indian Reservation.

Mildred Old Crow, 8, was last seen while in the care of her Tribal Court-appointed guardian on the Crow Indian Reservation in March 2019 and was reported missing in November 2020.

In February, a girl's body was found on the reservation near Garryowen. The Crow Chairman Frank White Clay confirmed the identity of Mildred at the time.

An investigation into the death of Mildred is still ongoing, said Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair.

The investigation is being led jointly between the sheriff's office and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, he said.

On Monday, two women were sentenced in Crow Tribal Court to 18 months incarceration and one year of probation, along with a $2,000 fine, said Crow Tribal prosecutor David Sibley.