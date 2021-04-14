Two sentenced for child endangerment after Crow girl's body found

Two women have been sentenced for child endangerment after a girl who had been missing for more than a year was found dead in February on the Crow Indian Reservation.
Mildred Old Crow, 8, was last seen while in the care of her Tribal Court-appointed guardian on the Crow Indian Reservation in March 2019 and was reported missing in November 2020.
In February, a girl's body was found on the reservation near Garryowen. The Crow Chairman Frank White Clay confirmed the identity of Mildred at the time.
An investigation into the death of Mildred is still ongoing, said Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair.
The investigation is being led jointly between the sheriff's office and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, he said.
On Monday, two women were sentenced in Crow Tribal Court to 18 months incarceration and one year of probation, along with a $2,000 fine, said Crow Tribal prosecutor David Sibley.
Veronica Tierza Dust, 34, and Roseen Lincoln Old Crow, 34, were both convicted with on a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of custodial interference.
According to the complaint filed in Crow Tribal Court, both women were granted informal custodianship over Mildred in March 2017.
On Dec. 6, 2020 a formal petition was filed with the Tribal Court requesting a hearing because the two guardians had “breached their fiduciary duty to the child.”
It is unclear what the relationship is between Mildred and the two women, but Mildred had stayed at their residence.
Following the hearing, an arrest warrant was issued after both "failed to produce the child nor was any proof of life provided" on Dec. 16.
They were arrested in Billings on Dec. 23 as fugitives from justice.
Relatives of Mildred informed the BIA at Crow Agency in November that they had not seen her since July 2018, according to the FBI.
The agency could not comment on where exactly the girl was staying with her guardian when she went missing in 2019.