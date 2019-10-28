Two participants in the Czechoslovakia's "Velvet Revolution," which happened thirty years ago in November, will be in Billings this week to speak out the collapse of communism in Central Europe, and the rise of democracy there.
Milan Cicel and Jozef Luptak of Bratislava, Slovakia will share different perspectives on what it was like living under communism, how the country rebuilt, and what lessons have been learned since the fall nearly three decades ago.
Both Cicel and Luptak have visited Billings previously. In addition to giving their own lecture presentations, Luptak will perform with Boris Lenko for a concert, scheduled at 7 p.m., Tuesday at Cisel Hall on the campus of Montana State University Billings.
Cicel will share his story, including growing up during communism, and fleeing from the police because of his father's Christian beliefs. At 6, Cicel went into hiding from the government, along with his family. Cicel, a computer programmer, was fired from the Slovak Academy of Sciences for being "insufficiently politically loyal" to communism and practicing Christianity. However, during the "Velvet Revolution," named because it was a peaceful overthrow of the communist regime, Cicel helped establish several organizations that would mentor and develop future business leaders in a new free-market society.
Cicel's talk, "From Authoritarian Communist Rule to Free Market Democracy" will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, in the Great Room of Rocky Mountain College.
Luptak, a world-renowed cellist and composer, who has traveled to Billings on several occasions, will also share his life story which includes watching his father imprisoned because of his involvement creating Christian youth groups deemed to be, "ideologically twisting" young minds by the communist government.
Luptak has received the "Award of the Minister of Culture" for his successes as a concert cellist and artistic director. He became a key figure in the student protests during the Velvet Revolution in Bratislava, Slovakia.
He will present "Velvet Revolution: A Peaceful Transition of Power from Communism to Democracy and 30 Years Since," at 6 p.m., Wednesday in Room 148 of the Montana State University Billings Library.
The concerts and the lectures are being presented by MasterLube.