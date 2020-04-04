Two taken to hospital after kitchen fire on North Side

A fire at a residence on North 25th Street injured two people Friday night in Billings.
Both occupants were taken to St. Vincent Healthcare after one received second degree burns to the hands and the other suffered smoke inhalation, according to a news release by Billings Deputy Fire Marshal Jaime Fender.
The fire started around 10:40 p.m. Friday night at 1018 N. 25th St. near Dehler Park, and caused moderate fire damage to the living room carpet and recliner, according to the release. The fire was caused by cooking oil left unattended on the kitchen stove.
Damage is estimated at $1,000 and the contents were not insured.
