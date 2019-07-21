{{featured_button_text}}
Highway 312 crash

Montana Highway Patrol troopers investigate a crash that injured two people on Highway 312 on Sunday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Three people were transported to area hospitals Sunday afternoon after a car was hit by an oncoming pickup northeast of Billings.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately available, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Kirk Robbins.

The crash occurred just west of what’s known as Five Corners, a five-road intersection near the Liberty gas station at Highway 312 and 12 Mile Road.

An eastbound Honda Accord was attempting to turn left into the gas station parking lot when it failed to yield to oncoming traffic, Robbins said.

A white pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction struck the Honda, causing a male and female inside the Honda to be ejected.

A third person, a male, inside the Honda was also transported by ambulance. No one from the pickup was transported for injuries, Robbins said.

The Honda was the second car in a line of vehicles waiting to turn into the gas station parking lot when it made the turn and was struck, Robbins said.

It was not immediately known whether alcohol or drugs was a factor, Robbins said. Nothing indicated the pickup driver was exceeding the 60 mph speed limit, Robbins said.

“Lots of wrecks at this intersection,” Robbins said.

