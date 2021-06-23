Two-way traffic in downtown Billings begins Thursday

Crews are finishing up the conversion to two-way traffic in downtown Billings on North 29th and North 30th streets on Wednesday. The streets will be two-way beginning Thursday once all signal and striping modifications are complete.

In addition to the conversion to two-way traffic, all angled parking spaces will be converted to back-in angle parking. The configuration "provides the safety benefits of improved line of sight when exiting, curbside loading/unloading, and passengers exiting the vehicle towards the curb rather than the street," the city's public works department said on social media.