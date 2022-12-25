Two years into Prohibition, Christmas 1922 was a sober affair

Louis Sherwood had been having an outstanding time in the Billings city jail in the run up to the holiday season of 1922.

Despite all the laws against it, despite a legion of local and federal agents marshaled against it, and despite the watchful eye of several shifts of jailers, the intrepid inmate was drunk.

“The police are at a loss to know how it is accomplished,” The Billings Gazette reported 100 years ago. “It almost seems that Sherwood is able to summon his portion of rum out of thin air at will.”

Indeed, Sherwood, proved to be among Prohibition’s most spectacular failures.

“He would just as soon get drunk in jail as out,” The Gazette lamented. “And he does.”

Reasoning that no jail could constrain his insatiable thirst, his keepers turned to Street Commissioner Todd, who promptly assigned Sherwood to the garbage crew. The Gazette remained skeptical.

“Whether collecting garbage will prove efficacious in keeping Sherwood sober, when the lockup is a total failure, remains to be seen.”

Like the vast majority of inmates in the city and county lockups, Sherwood had been hauled before a judge on alcohol-related charges. Public drunkenness was his downfall, but the jails were bursting with men and women charged with everything from serving whiskey from behind the counter of a soda fountain to operating a 30-gallon still within blocks of the police station.

Prohibition had been implemented nationwide in 1920 and in Montana two years before that. But nothing could stem the flow of homemade brew or brazenly imported Canadian hooch to the streets of Billings.

Moonshiners, many who imbibed too deeply of their own wares, often proved easy pickings for law enforcement agents and local members of the Anti-Saloon League who aided them in their mission.

Take, for instance, John Grabill and his associates, Tony Lopez and Wesley Gordon, who were raucously celebrating the Thanksgiving season in Grabill’s room in the basement of a house on the corner of 22nd Street and Second Avenue South. Complaints from neighbors summoned Billings Police Captain William Schneider and Officer Joe Lawson to break up the party.

An old stove placed in a corner and only partially covering a small hole in the wall roused the suspicion of the officers, who dragged the protesting trio off to jail. Schneider returned with a search warrant, the Yellowstone County undersheriff and a constable.

Hidden behind the stove they discovered a subterranean room about 8 by 16 feet and a large still resting on a three-foot-high brick platform.

“The still was purring merrily with the fire going full blast underneath,” The Gazette reported.

Under a brick floor in a barn behind the house, officers found two barrels of whiskey that had been buried there to age. The family living upstairs denied any knowledge of the operation and apparently heard nothing as the secret room and still were under construction. They also failed to notice the heavy foot traffic in and out of the basement.

An able moonshiner

Grabill was an able moonshiner, but experience had taught him nothing about evading the law. He had been arrested twice for distilling liquor in 1920 and wasn’t long out of prison before embarking on his latest enterprise.

Catching bootleggers in the act wasn’t always an easy task, even with undercover agents and informants permeating the state. Montana Assistant Attorney General Charles P. Cotter and the Rev. Joseph Pope of Billings, secretary of the Anti-Saloon League, carefully planned an October raid aimed at cleaning up the town of Red Lodge.

State undercover agents had gathered evidence against 18 “joints” and at least 20 people. Acting in strictest secrecy, Carbon County officials weren’t told of the operation until almost the last minute. But by the time the raiding party arrived in Red Lodge all they found were empty cabinets and “proprietors sitting on the curb awaiting them.”

Bribing Prohibition director

Sometimes it was hard to tell the good guys from the bad. In November a federal grand jury in Butte indicted, O.H. P. Shelley, the state’s former Prohibition director, on two counts of accepting bribes while he was in office. Although the evidence seemed ample, a federal jury voted acquittal. Shelley claimed he had been set up by political rivals.

Elsewhere, a prosecuting attorney in Tulsa, Oklahoma, declared that he would no longer enforce Prohibition laws.

“… I have concluded after two years in the county attorney’s office that the people want liquor and there is no use trying to force Prohibition on them.”

Voters in Minnesota might have sympathized. In the November general election, they ousted Rep. Andrew John Volstead (R), who had sponsored the Prohibition bill in 1919.

In New York, a doctor at Mount Sinai Hospital said Prohibition was responsible for an increase in diabetes because when alcohol is no longer available, people turn to sweets as a substitute. Another doctor in Chicago said insanity had increased more than 100 percent in Cook County since the onset of Prohibition.

And in Rochester, NY, Prohibition thwarted a new religion called the Joy Christians. Its teaching were based on the Lord as a “drinker of wine of his day.”

“The ‘pastor,’ having difficulty in getting an adequate supply of liquid refreshments for his congregation … called at police headquarters to request the authorities to give him some liquor for his new cult.”

A resurgent Klan

There were many less amusing Prohibition stories. A resurgent Ku Klux Klan, between lynchings, volunteered to assist in enforcing liquor laws. The Klan had built a following in Montana and just before Christmas, Anaconda residents witnessed a burning cross on Cemetery Hill. A similar incident had rocked Missoula a few months earlier.

In pledging support to law enforcement in curbing drug trafficking in Missoula, the Klan had ominously informed the city in a letter that “we of the invisible empire are constantly awake to our duties and that the eye of the unknown hath seen.”

The second full year of Prohibition closed tragically in Shelby, OH. On Christmas Day, revelers celebrated by passing around a jug of what they thought was corn whisky. Almost immediately Ralph Longley, who was to have played Santa at a family gathering later in the day, became violently ill and died. In all 14 people in the party were poisoned by what later proved to be wood alcohol. Two of their number, convulsed and threatened with blindness or death, were hospitalized.