Tyler Wiltgen named as St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation executive director

St. Vincent Healthcare has announced a new executive director of the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation. Tyler Wiltgen comes to the position with 14 years of experience in relationship and resource development, systems analysis, broad-scale communications and strategic planning in nonprofit and government organizations.

Wiltgen is replacing previous director Ty Elkin, who left in April after two years with the foundation.

Wiltgen’s most recent role was vice president of advancement for Rocky Mountain College and his prior experience also includes development positions in the College of Agriculture, Athletics and Gift Planning at the Montana State University Alumni Foundation in Bozeman.

A native of Wilsall, Wiltgen graduated from Montana State University where he received both his undergraduate and master’s degrees. Wiltgen will step into the new role on July 6, where he will also serve as a member of the St. Vincent Healthcare senior leadership team.

