A multi-agency task force arrested a Billings man Sunday who is accused of several previous crimes, including shooting a man earlier this month in Lockwood.

John Joseph Caylon III, 28, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to five felonies in Yellowstone County District Court. When members of the Montana Violent Offenders Task Force arrested him, his warrants amounted to nearly $650,000.

Caylon, previously sentenced in Yellowstone County on counts of criminal endangerment and drug possession, was on probation when a warrant was issued for his arrest in June 2022, according to a statement from acting U.S. Marshal Timothy Hornung. In July, U.S. Marshals and local partners with the MVOTF took the case.

Prior to his arrest Sunday, Caylon shot a man, stole a truck and crashed into a closed garage door, according to charging documents filed in district court. Caylon allegedly broke into and stole a pickup truck belonging to a Billings engineering firm in mid-December, and less than two weeks later he stole another pickup truck on Avenue C.

A day after the owner of the latter pickup truck reported it stolen to Billings police, officers found it at the scene of a hit-and-run crash at Yellowstone Avenue and Fifth Street West. The impact from the crash, court documents said, wrecked the white pickup truck. Analysts with the Billings Police Department allegedly identified finger prints left on the driver’s side door as belonging to Caylon.

That same day, a resident on the 4600 block of Bruce Avenue near Optimist Park allegedly told police Caylon, driving a white pickup truck, rammed his closed garage door. The damage allegedly amounted to about $10,500.

On Feb. 17, deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a trailer home on the 1600 block of Dickie Road in Lockwood, court documents said. A man who was shot in his shoulder allegedly told deputies two men drove up to the trailer in an SUV and fired several rounds, then left the area. He identified one of the men as Caylon, according to court documents.

Gunfire has killed dozens of people in Yellowstone County since 2020. Two people have been charged with deliberate homicide so far this year in district court following shootings in Billings.

“At this time, the MVOTF devoted all available resources to locating and apprehending (Caylon) before he could injure any other members of the community,” Hornung wrote in his statement published Monday.

Task force members tracked Caylon’s location to Godfather’s Pizza on Main Street in the Billings Heights on Sunday afternoon. After he walked inside, Hornung wrote, law enforcement was setting up a perimeter around the restaurant when Caylon ran out a side door and into a trailer park on Shawnee Drive.

Officers, with assistance from BPD, YCSO and the Montana Highway Patrol, tracked foot prints left by Caylon to a home on the 800 block of Radford Square. Law enforcement knocked on the front door, and the homeowner told them a stranger was hiding on his patio. The stranger, according to Hornung, was Caylon, who was then arrested and booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Last year, according to data from the U.S. Marshals Service, the MVOTF has arrested 1,252 people. As of the end of January, the task force has made 142 arrests.

Along with accusations of parole violation, Caylon is facing two counts of felony theft, two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of criminal mischief.