U.S. Marshals arrest man after chase and standoff west of Billings

A man wanted on felony drug charges remained in custody Thursday after leading U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement on a chase before barricading himself in a shed between Billings and Laurel.
Robert George Medina was indicted, along with three others, in June 2021 on five counts of possessing, distributing and conspiring to possess meth. U.S. Marshals and other members of the Montana Violent Offender Task Force arrested the 38-year-old on a federal warrant for possession with intent to distribute meth. He surrendered peacefully to officers after barricading himself for hours in a shed.
“This inter-agency cooperation among what appears to be six other agencies in our task force, that’s pretty awesome,” said Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Timothy Hornung.
Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Service found Medina at a residence on Beartooth Way in Laurel, Hornung told The Gazette. They watched him leave the home and get into a Chevy Silverado. When they tried to stop him, he drove off, leading them out of Laurel and onto 56th Street West. When he reached Danford Road, he came to a dead end, ditched the pickup truck and ran into a shed on a nearby property.
Assuming that Medina could be armed, task force members set up a perimeter around the shed and tried negotiating with him to surrender. The SWAT team with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office arrived and parked its armored truck at the shed’s entrance. Medina came out, and neither he nor any of the task force members were harmed. Investigators found several firearms during a search of the pickup truck, Hornung said.
Joining U.S. Marshals in responding to the chase and standoff were members of the Montana Highway Patrol, Yellowstone and Carbon County sheriff’s offices, the Laurel and Billings Police departments and a game warden with Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Billings officers provided support in the form of patrol officers and a K9 unit, Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley told The Gazette in an email. He also said Medina is a person of interest in several active BPD investigations. Because Medina has not been charged in any of the cases, and they are all still ongoing, he could not provide any additional details at this time.
Medina is scheduled to appear in United States District Court before Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan on Friday. He is currently is custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.