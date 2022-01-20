U.S. Marshals arrest man after chase and standoff west of Billings

A man wanted on felony drug charges remained in custody Thursday after leading U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement on a chase before barricading himself in a shed between Billings and Laurel.

Robert George Medina was indicted, along with three others, in June 2021 on five counts of possessing, distributing and conspiring to possess meth. U.S. Marshals and other members of the Montana Violent Offender Task Force arrested the 38-year-old on a federal warrant for possession with intent to distribute meth. He surrendered peacefully to officers after barricading himself for hours in a shed.

“This inter-agency cooperation among what appears to be six other agencies in our task force, that’s pretty awesome,” said Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Timothy Hornung.

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Service found Medina at a residence on Beartooth Way in Laurel, Hornung told The Gazette. They watched him leave the home and get into a Chevy Silverado. When they tried to stop him, he drove off, leading them out of Laurel and onto 56th Street West. When he reached Danford Road, he came to a dead end, ditched the pickup truck and ran into a shed on a nearby property.