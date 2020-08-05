U.S. Marshals arrest man fleeing sexual abuse conviction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A task force of U.S. Marshals and members of the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office tracked and arrested a man who fled a Yellowstone County courtroom before a conviction for sexually abusing a child Wednesday.

Joshua Aaron Brown, a 45-year-old man from Billings, left his trial in Yellowstone County District Court at around 11:00 a.m. and was found several hours later in a Boyd farmhouse on the highway to Red Lodge.

“Something like this happening is not terribly common in my experience, but people who are charged with sexual crimes against children, they’re one group of people who especially don’t want to go to jail,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Montana Rodney Ostermiller.

Brown, who was out of custody on bond at the time of his trial, appeared before District Judge Ashley Harada Wednesday morning. While the jury was out determining his guilt or innocence for one charge of sexual abuse of a child and attempted sexual abuse of a child, Ostermiller said Brown “left and never came back.”