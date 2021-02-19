UHC announces COVID-19 vaccination clinics for next week

Billings Clinic will be administering vaccine on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday (February 24, 25, 26 and 27). For an appointment call 406-435-5744. Telephone scheduling for new vaccination appointments is available Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon or until appointments are filled. If you are a Billings Clinic patient, you can schedule an appointment through PatientConnect at www.billingsclinic.com/patientconnect. Although the vaccine itself is free of charge, Billings Clinic will bill an administration fee to insurance. Individuals without insurance won’t be billed.

People who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health or St. Vincent Healthcare will get their second dose from the same provider.

No walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are being given. UHC healthcare providers do not have a waiting list for vaccination appointments and ask for patience as they work to get vaccine quickly and safely distributed.

Individuals who have submitted a St. Vincent Vaccine Notification Sign Up form will be contacted when an appointment is available. There is no need to fill out another form and your vaccine will be scheduled at the MetraPark Cedar Hall location.