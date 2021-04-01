UHC announces first-dose COVID vaccination clinics for week of April 6

UHC clinics are providing the Pfizer vaccine, which has special storage requirements and is approved for people as young as 16. Most small population counties have received the Moderna vaccine that is only approved for people 18 and older. Therefore, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has approved having 16- and 17-year-olds from other counties get their COVID-19 vaccines in Yellowstone County. Since these teens must have parental consent, the parent may schedule an appointment to be vaccinated at the same time the teen. Out-of-county individuals ages 16 and 17 should call 406-651-6415 to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Among the 161,300 residents of Yellowstone County, more than 41,000 have received their first vaccine dose and more than 27,400 have been fully immunized, according to DPHHS.

When scheduling a first dose, please be sure to will be available at that same time three weeks later to receive the second dose. Before leaving Cedar Hall, people will get an appointment for the second dose vaccination, which will be provided at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

Masks are required at all times at the vaccination clinic sites. After receiving the vaccination, there is a 15- to 30-minute observation period before people are able to leave.