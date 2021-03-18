UHC announces first-dose COVID vaccination clinics for week of March 22

As safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available in Yellowstone County, a few thousand county residents are being vaccinated each week. About 23,500 county residents have been fully vaccinated and about 16,500 have tested positive for the virus over the last year. While there is some overlap in the vaccinated and COVID-19 infected populations, RiverStone Health estimates that approximately 25% of county residents have immunity through vaccination or by infection. For residents to be protected from COVID-19, at least 75% of the population will need to be immune through vaccination or through natural infection.

When scheduling the first vaccine dose, please be sure to be available at that same time three weeks later for the second dose. Before leaving Cedar Hall, people will get an appointment for the second dose vaccination, which will be provided at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

Masks are required at all times. After receiving the vaccination, there is a 15- to 30-minute observation period before people are able to leave.

St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health and the Montana National Guard are staffing the COVID-19 community vaccination clinics.

COVID-19 vaccinations at Cedar Hall are by appointment only. No walk-in vaccinations are being given.