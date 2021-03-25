UHC announces first-dose COVID vaccination clinics for week of March 29

Among the 161,300 residents of Yellowstone County, more than 36,000 have received their first vaccine dose and more than 26,000 have been fully immunized, according to DPHHS.

When you schedule your first dose, please be sure you will be available at that same time three weeks later to receive your second dose. Before leaving Cedar Hall, you will get an appointment for your second dose vaccination, which will be provided at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

Masks are required at all times at the vaccination clinic sites. After receiving the vaccination, there is a 15- to 30-minute observation period before people are able to leave.

St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings Clinic and RiverStone Health have staffed free community clinics since January. Next week, a private contractor will start providing clinical staffing at Cedar Hall and the Shrine. The Montana National Guard will continue to staff nonclinical jobs required for these large-scale vaccination clinics. RiverStone Health continues to oversee and manage the Cedar Hall and Shrine vaccination clinics.

COVID-19 vaccinations are by appointment only, no walk-ins. To learn more about safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines, go to covid.riverstonehealth.org.

COVID-19 vaccines also are available at many Yellowstone County retail pharmacies. Check vaccinefinder.org. Locations other than the free UHC clinics may charge a vaccine administration fee.