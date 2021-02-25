UHC announces second-dose vaccine clinics at Shrine Auditorium

Yellowstone County residents who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at MetraPark will be able to get their required second dose at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Avenue, beginning on Tuesday, March 9.

First-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics will continue at Cedar Hall on the midway at MetraPark.

Over the past two weeks, approximately 2,700 people have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccinations at Cedar Hall. When getting their first COVID-19 dose, people scheduled their second COVID-19 dose vaccinations three or four weeks later, depending on which vaccine was given. Individuals who received first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Unified Health Command healthcare providers (Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and RiverStone Health) will get second doses at those organizations.

People who received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Cedar Hall in the last two weeks are being notified by email or telephone that their second dose will be provided at the Shrine Auditorium at the date and time previously scheduled. Holding first-dose and second-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics at separate locations will allow for more physical distancing.