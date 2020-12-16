UHC launches tool to help people monitor COVID symptoms under new quarantine guidelines

To help people monitor symptoms, RiverStone Health recently launched an information system allowing people who are sick or who have been exposed to COVID-19 to voluntarily track and report their symptoms and recovery to RiverStone Health.

The Sara Alert information system application relies on people to voluntarily enroll and record their symptoms daily by text, email or phone. This will allow RiverStone Health case investigators to focus on high-risk and non-reporting individuals.

The Sara Alert system will help increase efficiency in tracking cases, which will lead to earlier containment of the virus and a reduction of burden on public health resources.

Sara Alert is supported by the CDC and is already used in other states and in some Montana communities.

Montana State University Billings was the test pilot for Sara Alert in our community. MSUB started using the system in mid-November. Aaron Like, associate dean of student engagement at MSUB says they first used Sara Alert to more effectively communicate their contact tracing efforts to RiverStone Health.

The Sara Alert system’s data is encrypted to ensure privacy and HIPPA compliance. RiverStone Health will manage the data and no other jurisdiction or entity can access the sensitive data.