UHC: Vaccine appointments still available this week in Yellowstone County

The vaccine given at the Ballantine and Cedar Hall clinics is allocated to Yellowstone County by the state of Montana from its federal allotment.

RiverStone Health, the county’s public health agency, has offered some of the county’s vaccine allotment to other state-approved providers in efforts to administer protection as quickly as possible to Yellowstone County residents. Since the beginning of March, RiverStone Health redistributed 200 first doses of Moderna vaccine to St. John’s United.

Also since the first of the month, RiverStone Health has provided 2,800 first doses of Moderna vaccine and 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine free of charge to Pharm406. Pharm406 plans to hold clinics at apartment complexes serving low-income seniors, including Prairie Tower, South 40 and Starner Gardens.

Administrative fees may be charged for vaccine that has been redistributed to other vaccination providers. The administrative fees may be billed to insurance. COVID-19 vaccinations facilitated through the UHC remain free of charge.

RiverStone Health will continue to work with other community organizations to help ensure that those most vulnerable, homebound seniors, home health patients and others, are able to be easily vaccinated against COVID-19.