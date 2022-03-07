Ukrainian St. V. doctor leaving Monday on medical mission to refugee camps

St. Vincent Healthcare family physician Dr. Olga Lutsyk was born in Ukraine and is returning to the war-torn region Monday on a medical mission to refugee camps in Poland along the Ukrainian border.

Lutsyk still has family in Ukraine who she didn’t hear from for several days following the Russian invasion, now in its 12th day. She finally got a very short message from them that they were hiding in a root cellar and so far were safe.

She’s taking three 50-pound bags of medical supplies with her to Poland. More supplies are being shipped to meet her there, including heart medications and other common medicines, and an ultrasound machine.

“Because if there are pregnant women in the camps, and there always are in these situations, we want them to be safe and cared for,” Lutsyk said. “And when people leave their homes in a hurry, they often leave behind things like their medications.”

Lutsyk herself is a refugee from Ukraine. Persecuted for her religious beliefs, she left the country in 1993 while still in high school and settled in the United States where for the last several years she has seen patients at St. Vincent Healthcare’s West Grand clinic.

She said watching the constant media coverage of the war has been difficult for her.

“I believe God was preparing me for this time, so I can go and do what he has prepared me to do on this mission,” she said. “I just feel peace in my heart and I know it’s where I’m supposed to be.”

Lutsyk is being assisted in the mission with contributions from several local churches, pharmacies and the St. Vincent Health Care Foundation. The medical supplies and equipment had to be gathered and prepared for shipment very quickly, said the foundation’s Tyler Wiltgen.

Among the supplies the foundation has gathered are syringes and antibiotics, “things we take for granted every day” that they may not have much access to in the refugee camps, Wiltgen said.

“During the last few years, we’ve worked under more pressure than ever before,” he said. “Our supply chain gets so much credit, looking around to see what we could send over and not affect our care here in Billings.”

More supplies are needed and will be shipped as soon as they can be arranged. People wanting to help with the mission can donate through the foundation’s website.

“With all of the suffering of the Ukrainians, there’s no waiting around. We’re doing what we can,” Wiltgen said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0