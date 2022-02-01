 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unaccompanied Veterans Memorial Service in Laurel on Wednesday
0 Comments

Unaccompanied Veterans Memorial Service in Laurel on Wednesday

  • 0
Unaccompanied Veterans

Unaccompanied Veterans Memorial Service will be hosted at the Yellowstone National Cemetery at 12 p.m. on Feb. 2.

 Photodisc

Every quarter the Yellowstone National Cemetery holds a memorial service for Unaccompanied Veterans. An Unaccompanied Veteran is generally someone whose next of kin is unknown and/or burial arrangements have been made by a public administrator, a VA Medical Center, or any other authorized entity who is not the familial next of kin at the time of the Veteran’s passing. The National Cemetery Administration, with the assistance of Friends of the Yellowstone National Cemetery welcome these Veterans into our family to ensure they are never buried alone.

The memorial will be held in the Yellowstone National Cemetery on Feb. 2 at 12 p.m. at the podium area by the American flag. We encourage all to join us as we pay tribute to those who served and sacrificed for our nation. The memorial is open to the public and will include military funeral honors and the playing of Taps.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lunar New Year celebrations hit NYC streets

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News