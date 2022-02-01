Unaccompanied Veterans Memorial Service in Laurel

Every quarter the Yellowstone National Cemetery holds a memorial service for Unaccompanied Veterans. An Unaccompanied Veteran is generally someone whose next of kin is unknown and/or burial arrangements have been made by a public administrator, a VA Medical Center, or any other authorized entity who is not the familial next of kin at the time of the Veteran’s passing. The National Cemetery Administration, with the assistance of Friends of the Yellowstone National Cemetery welcome these Veterans into our family to ensure they are never buried alone.