The Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel will hold an Unaccompanied Veterans Memorial Service at noon Wednesday.

Every quarter the Yellowstone National Cemetery holds this type of service. An unaccompanied veteran is generally someone whose next of kin is unknown and/or burial arrangements have been made by a public administrator, a VA medical center or any other authorized entity who is not the familial next of kin at the time of the veteran’s passing.

The National Cemetery Administration, with the assistance of Friends of the Yellowstone National Cemetery, welcome these veterans into our family to ensure they are never buried alone.

The memorial will be held at the American flag podium stage. All are encouraged to join this tribute to those who served and sacrificed for our nation. The memorial is open to the public and will include military funeral honors and the playing of “Taps.”