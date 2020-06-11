Underpass Avenue-Billings project plans announced

The status of the Underpass Avenue-Billings project, which will provide improvements to the Underpass Avenue/State Avenue and Sixth Street West/Central Avenue intersections, was recently updated.
According to information from DOWL, the project's engineering team, the newly designed project incorporates new traffic signals, storm drain, lighting, improved pedestrian facilities, and upgraded signing to enhance these intersections, promote accessibility and improve safety.
Construction is tentatively scheduled for summer 2022.
Plans for the Underpass Avenue/State Avenue intersection improvements will include:
- Dual southbound left turn lanes from 6th Street West for morning traffic.
- Additional lanes on Underpass Avenue.
- Additional pedestrian improvements.
- Relocated pump house and new storm drain inlets.
- New traffic signal and lighting.
- Lighting under the MRL bridge for pedestrians/bicyclists.
Plans for the Sixth Street West/Central Avenue intersection improvements will include:
- Dual northbound left turn lanes from 6th Street West for evening traffic.
- New traffic signal and lighting.
- Additional pedestrian improvements.
Other project improvements will include:
- Detention ponds for stormwater.
- A full lane from the Laurel Road westbound ramp to Moore Lane.
- Connection to recent City of Billings project at Calhoun Lane.
For more information on the project, go to mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/underpass-avenue.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.