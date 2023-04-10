United Way of Yellowstone County is partnering with Family Promise for the fourth year in a row to host the Community Diaper Drive on April 20, which will benefit the Community Diaper Bank.

The Community Diaper Bank, housed by Family Promise, is a resource for families in Yellowstone County that provides diaper assistance for families in need. The Community Diaper Bank is open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at 10 S. 26th St.

The Community Diaper Drive will go from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 20 at the United Way office, 2173 Overland Avenue. The goal is to collect 50,000 diapers.

In the last six months, the demand for diapers has risen from 226 families to 497 families every month. With the decrease or elimination in government assistance programs, such as MERA and SNAP, the Community Diaper Bank is expecting to see diaper need triple in the next year.

With the average monthly cost of diapers ranging from $100-$200, many families are having to make hard financial decisions. Imagine having to choose between providing diapers for your child or paying your electric bill or putting gas in your car. It is a hard choice to make. The Community Diaper Bank aims to lessen that burden on families by providing assistance with diapers, wipes, formula, and other needed supplies as they are available.

United Way is dedicated to promoting the health of the community. Research shows that babies who remain in soiled diapers for extended periods of time are subject to health risks. Not only is it a health concern, but the need for diapers can put families in financial crisis.

United Way of Yellowstone County aims to keep families out of crisis, making their connection to Family Promise and the Community Diaper Bank is an essential resource for families in Yellowstone County. United Way of Yellowstone County’s continued partnership with Family Promise allows them to ensure the youngest community members have access to products that will give them the best and healthiest start to life.

Last year, thanks to the generosity of the community, the Community Diaper Drive brought in 60,000 diapers and nearly 40,000 wipes. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to host their own diaper drive and drop off their collections during the event.

Diapers of all sizes, wipes, and monetary donations will be accepted. The Community Diaper Bank is able to purchase 3 diapers for the cost of one, making monetary donations just as valued as physical donations. For more information contact Chrissy Brese at United Way, 406-272-8511 or volcoord@uwyellowstone.org.