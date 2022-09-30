 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
United Way hosting Socktoberfest sock drive

United Way of Yellowstone County is hosting a sock drive running from Oct. 1-Oct. 31.

“Socktoberfest” aims to benefit struggling members of the Billings community as the weather turns cold.

New in-package socks can be dropped off to United Way at 2173 Overland Ave., Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Online donations can be submitted on United Way of Yellowstone County’s website or Amazon Smiles account.

