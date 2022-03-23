United Way of Yellowstone County announces workplace campaign recognition awards

United Way of Yellowstone County will recognize 18 companies and organizations at the Community Leaders Luncheon on Thursday, March 24 from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Scheels (1121 Shiloh Crossing). CEO’s, Employee Campaign Coordinators, and Campaign Team Members will celebrate the results of the recent United Way of Yellowstone County Workplace Giving Campaign and learn more about the philanthropic efforts and measurable community impact of its corporate partners’ giving, advocating and volunteering.

Over 90 companies ran a local workplace campaign, raising nearly $750,000. United Way harnessed the power of over 1,358 employee donors, 96 corporate donors, and hundreds of volunteers, to create lasting change in Yellowstone County.

Scheduled award presentations:

• The Circle of Honor award recognizes businesses that supported the mission of United Way through financial contributions and employee support specifically to United Way’s Community Fund. Recipients: Billings Federal Credit Union, BMO Harris Bank, DOWL Engineering, NorthWestern Energy, Phillips 66 Billings Refinery, Sanderson Stewart, and Scheels.

• The Spirit of Hope award recognizes a company for its dedication to promoting United Way’s mission in its workplace through a solid workplace campaign and employee volunteerism. This company raised more than $50,000 and volunteered extensively to establish Operation School Supply for Laurel Public Schools. This year’s award is presented to CHS.

• The Circle of Distinction award recognizes the companies who grew their campaign with an increase of 10% or more in employee giving and total corporate, employee, and special event giving. Recipients: Alternatives, Inc, Anvil, Billings Public Schools, BMO Harris Bank, Eide Bailly, Montana Dakota Utilities Co., PayneWest Insurance, Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co., RBC Wealth Management, St. Vincent Healthcare, Scheels, and YWCA.

• The Champion of Hope award is the highest award given to a company for an outstanding workplace campaign of $100,000 or more and demonstrating their commitment to the community in a comprehensive and tangible way. Scheels raised $222,000, thanks in large part, to incorporating a 2-to-1 corporate match and selecting United Way to fuel their corporate giving.

About United Way of Yellowstone County – United Way of Yellowstone County mobilizes the caring power of volunteers to improve lives in measurable and lasting ways throughout the county. They provide leadership to effectively mobilize people through financial and strategic resources to improve people’s lives by identifying and addressing priority needs with solutions that achieve sustained community change.

