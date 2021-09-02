United Way of Yellowstone County collecting school supplies

United Way of Yellowstone County is holding its annual Operation Supply drive on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 2173 Overland Ave.

The organization is asking businesses and individuals to collect and donate school supplies and hygiene items in an effort to combat the obstacles that can keep a child from learning. The supplies are used to stock local school pantries that are accessed throughout the year to help students in need.

The UWYC garage doors will be open for donors to drive in and drop off with limited contact during regular business hours. Donors are encouraged to pre-sort and count their items prior to drop off.

United Way of Yellowstone County is also encouraging those who are unable to make it to the event to consider a one-time cash donation that will be used to purchase any gaps in supplies. Donations can be made safely and securely through their website bit.ly/donate_supplies

Those interested in participating in Operation Supply can visit www.unitedwayyellowstone.org/operationsupply for more information and for a list of needed supplies.

