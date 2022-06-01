United Way partners with Family Promise to collect 30,000 diapers for Yellowstone County

The Community Diaper Bank is a resource for families that provides diaper assistance for families in need up to six times per year. The demand for diaper assistance increased from 90,000 in 2020 to 300,000 in 2021 here in Yellowstone County. The Diaper Bank aims to lessen that burden on families by providing assistance with diapers, wipes, formula, and other needed supplies. United Way is dedicated to promoting the health of the community as well as setting up children and families for successful lives making their connection to Family Promise and the Diaper Bank essential. UWYC’s continued partnership with Family Promise allows them to ensure the youngest community members have the access to products that will give them the best and healthiest start to life.

United Way Day of Action is volunteer activation across all United Way’s to mobilize community members to give, advocate, and volunteer for causes that are the most pressing in their community. This day allows individuals to enrich their community by getting involved. Day of Action events range from meal collections and delivery, offering tutoring to students in need, providing wellness checks to seniors and much more. Here in Yellowstone County, Day of Action focuses on taking care of the families and children that need support.

This year, all seven branches of Western Security Bank will collect donations for the drive. Staff and patrons of the bank will be encouraged to donate diapers of any size and wipes to be donated to the Diaper Bank between June 13- 17.

The diaper drive will be held on June 21 from 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at the United Way office, 2173 Overland Avenue. The goal is 30,000 diapers, which provides approximately one month supply to families in need in our community. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to host their own diaper drive and drop off their collections during the event. Diapers of all sizes, wipes, and monetary donations will be accepted. The Community Diaper Bank is able to purchase 3 diapers for the cost of one making monetary donations just as valued as physical donations. For more information contact Chrissy Brese at United Way, 406-272-8511 or volcoord@uwyellowstone.org.

