United Way's Community Diaper Drive set for May 11

The Community Diaper Drive will take place at Underriner Motors at 3671 Pierce Parkway on May 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In order to maintain safe practices, groups and individuals are encouraged to pull into the open garage doors, hand their donation to waiting team members, and drive on out without having to leave their vehicle.

All sizes and brands of diapers and wipes will be gladly accepted, however sizes 4, 5, 6 and pull-ups are often most needed. Cash donations are also greatly encouraged as Family Promise is able to purchase diapers at a deeply discounted rate from their suppliers.

United Way of Yellowstone County fights for a strong start for all children in Yellowstone County. Unfortunately, one in five children in the community age 0-5 lives in poverty. The Community Diaper Drive provides support to parents with young children so they don’t have to choose between buying food and buying diapers.

United Way of Yellowstone County and Family Promise have set a goal of collecting 60,000 diapers, as part of the UWYC 60th Birthday celebration, and needs the community to help them help our smallest neighbors.

Contact Lisa McDaniel, Communications and Campaign Coordinator, at-406-697-2874 or by email at lmcdaniel@uwyellowstone.org for more information.

