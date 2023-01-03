Unlikely rivals: The spread of buckthorn threatens cottonwoods at Riverfront Park

The chance of a single cottonwood seed becoming a tree are akin to winning the Powerball.

A female cottonwood’s obligation to keep its species going compels it to scatter more than a million seeds in a fuzzy blizzard every spring. That gigantic number (for comparison, a maple launches fewer than 100,000 seeds per year), indicates how long the odds are of any single seed becoming a tree.

At Riverfront Park in Billings, adding to the cottonwood’s difficulties is a shrub, the European buckthorn. Billings city forester Steve McConnell is concerned that if the buckthorns remain unchecked in the park the present generation of cottonwoods may be the last, and all that will remain in about 50 years will be a monoculture of buckthorn bushes.

Even without the buckthorn problem, cottonwood survival depends on a fragile balance. The cottonwood seed has no food reserves of its own, so once it touches down it can’t wait long for the right conditions to develop. It has to settle on a bare area of moist soil and silt, and enjoy a Club Med existence for several weeks — a lot of sunlight and water. Often enough, the weather in Billings offers those conditions. This year has dramatically illustrated that the free-flowing Yellowstone River can flood with sufficient force to scour the riverbed, and throw up wet soil and sand creating new shores, bars and islands. And June and July are typically the sunniest months of the year in Billings.

So today in Riverfront Park, cottonwoods appear to have beaten the odds. They are the only tall-tree forest you can see in Billings. Many reach 70 feet in height, and some trunks have girths of 10 feet or more. They shower the landscape with fluff every spring, their heart-shaped leaves rattle in the breeze all summer and fall, and they turn a variety of ocher hues overhead in October, to the delight of many visitors.

But in recent years the buckthorn has thrived under the tall cottonwoods, interfering with the trees' ability to regenerate. To be fair, it was humans, not the buckthorn, who opened the door. The buckthorn is just doing what it takes to survive. Americans imported it from Europe in 19th century and it caught on in Billings because it made an attractive neighborhood hedge. The shrub produces a thick foliage of glossy leaves and an abundance of purple berries. Birds who ate the berries took it from there.

Troublesome buckthorn

Buckthorn has become so widespread and grows so thickly that it creates an understory nearly impenetrable by cottonwood seeds. And those seeds that reach the ground find themselves in the shade and are unable to take root.

One would think that at least would provide a feast for the birds, but ironically, the berries have little nutritional value, and have either a purgative effect or a laxative effect on many birds. In contrast, cottonwood forests are praised for providing food and shelter to a wide variety of birds, mammals, rodents and insects. Regarding birds, Montana Audubon claims that cottonwood forests “provide habitat for more than half the bird species in Montana.”

The buckthorn problem became apparent to McConnell several years ago. After assessing the extent of the spread and conducting a pilot project along with other groups interested in saving the cottonwood, McConnell advocated an aggressive program in the spring of 2022 to remove some of the buckthorn. The city budgeted sufficient funds for the hiring of a company with a couple of masticators.

A masticator is a mobile tree chopper and mulcher. In a matter of seconds, it can chew up a buckthorn, turn it into mulch, and cough it out. Thirty acres of buckthorn thicket in the park were leveled in less than a week. But the ultimate solution, cautions McConnell, won’t be so simple, because buckthorn seeds (four per berry) remain able to sprout for up to five years, and some buckthorn roots can survive mastication and re-sprout. The fields cleared last spring will have to be combed over next spring, and treated with an herbicide where necessary. Also, buckthorns that escaped mastication because they were in tight spaces will have to be taken out with chainsaws.

Nevertheless, the mastication effort last spring was deemed a success. The timing of the operation turned out to be perfect. It was completed shortly before the enormous flooding of the Yellowstone in mid-June. The floodwaters washed over the newly cleared park land, and a substantial number of small cottonwoods have since poked out of the desolation.

McConnell and his team planted grasses and some “friendlier” shrubs, like dogwoods, to replicate the understory environment as it was before the invasion of the buckthorn. Next spring, McConnell hopes to hire another company to masticate more buckthorns. Two companies have expressed an interest, so the plan is to put a contract out for competitive bid. The funding is expected to come from the Billings Department of Parks and Recreation’s discretionary money for forestry projects. That money is not guaranteed, but as of now Superintendent of Parks Mike Pigg expects the money to be available.

Tunnels of love

The buckthorn removal effort, though, has had a few detractors. A small group of bicyclists in town have discovered that some of the most enjoyable rides through the park are on side trails where the buckthorn is so overgrown that it creates shrubbery tunnels.

“They were tunneling, going around sharp corners you could not see around and gaining and losing elevation with the jumbled topography of the area,” McConnell said. “Apparently it made for fun and very adventurous rides and was very popular…Some liked to ride at night to add to the thrill and mystery.”

Pigg received a couple of complaints from the cyclists after the mastication effort started last summer. He said that once the buckthorn problem is controlled he is willing to consider the feasibility of designing a bike trail in the park that might incorporate some of the thrills of riding through a dense understory. But it seems unlikely that buckthorn would be the choice to line such a trail. It is simply too difficult to contain and too threatening to the highly valued cottonwoods. It appears that for a few bicyclists the cool experience of racing through buckthorn tunnels is destined to become a cherished memory.