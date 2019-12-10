{{featured_button_text}}
Rock Slide

A crew from Terracon prepares to remove a rock from the Rims above Laredo Place on Monday, December 9, 2019.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Billings crews and contractors have finished removing two unstable boulders hanging from the Rims above Laredo Place. 

With that work completed the city can now move forward removing the vehicle-size boulders scattered across Laredo Place. Work on the rock removal and road clearing will begin Monday. 

A rock slide Sept. 21 that sent a boulder from the Rims into the home of William Mercer left a debris field, with some rocks as large as small homes, strewn across the neighborhood's main road, Laredo Place. 

Rims boulders

Giant boulders from the Rimrocks crashed into a house at 4124 Laredo Place at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Billings. Neighboring houses were evacuated for several hours and the street remained closed Saturday. The homeowner was alone in the house and was not injured.

The slide left behind two boulders still clinging to the cliff face that engineers deemed unstable. Before work could begin clearing boulders and debris from the road, the two unstable Rimrocks had to be removed. 

On Friday, crews brought down the first of the unstable boulders; the second, despite four attempts to blast it loose, remained attached. Crews were finally able to bring down the main portion of it on Monday. 

