Unusual condition: Billings must acknowledge it broke the law if it takes franchise fee settlement

Listed among the conditions for settling a class-action lawsuit between the City of Billings and residents over contested utility franchise fees is an unusual demand.

Attorneys for residents are requiring a statement, either from the city or from the judge in the case, acknowledging the franchise fees were illegal. The city discontinued the fees after the lawsuit was filed.

Nothing short of that admission “will dissuade the city from similar wrongdoing in the future,” the residents’ lawyers wrote in a recent court filing.

Typically, lawsuits are settled in a way that allows both parties to maintain they did nothing wrong.

“The city has to tell people what it did was illegal, or they’ll do it again. The city doesn’t think it did anything wrong,” said Roger Webb of Billings, who is among the original group of residents suing the city. “I don’t trust them.”

The residents’ lead attorney, Matthew Monforton, has stated in court filings the city’s failure to address the “illegal fees” has been costly.